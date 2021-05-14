 Skip to main content
Lex Boys win first game at state
Lex Boys win first game at state

OMAHA - Morrison Stadium!  The Minutemen opened the NSAA State Soccer Championship games for Class B Boys on Thursday morning when they met on the pitch in Omaha with the South Sioux City Cardinals.  The game ended slightly differently than their meeting earlier this season when the Lexington boys put away five goals over the Cardinals’ one.  On Thursday, The Minutemen only officially scored twice but held the SSC boys to nil.

Lexington and South Sioux City held each other from the goals for the majority of the first half.  A no-goal for the Minutemen was called about midway through the first half, due to an off-sides call from the sideline.  Junior Casillas scored Lexington’s first goal at the 36 minute mark to give Lexington the lead in the last stretch of the first half, 1-0.

The Minutemen were more aggressive on the net after Casillas’ goal, extending into the second half.  Lexington goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez kept a wall in front of the net for the Minutemen, including a huge save in the 48th minute, surrounded by six Cardinals with no defensemen to interfere.  Gomez caught the ball as it bounced toward the net, an impressive save of his many in the bracket’s opening game.

In the 61st minute, Narcizo Ramirez saw an opening and forced the ball past the South Sioux City goalkeeper, scoring a second goal for Lexington.  The Minutemen led, 2-0, as the clock had 19:19 left in the second half.

The second-seeded Minutemen have won their first game of the tournament and will meet the third-seeded Mount Michael Benedictine Knights, fresh off of a win over Columbus Scotus, 2-0.  Lexington will meet the Knights at Morrison Stadium on Monday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

The seventh-seeded Minutemaids played the second seed Norris on Friday, May 14.  The game was still in progress at press time.

 

