COZAD - Minutemen wrestling took the short trip down highway 30 to meet the Haymakers in the padded circle, where the boys in orange took a big win over Cozad. Taking a large lead from the start, the Minutemen went through the weight classes to emerge with a 63-12 win.
Starting in the 220 lb. weight class, Lexington’s James Hernandez took a win over Cozad’s Cade Stott by decision, 9-4. Sebastian Romero of Lexington took the win in the 285 lb. match by fall, pinning Cozad’s Jade Brown in 1:46.
Daven Naylor put another six points in Lexington’s column in the 106 lb. match at the dual. He pinned Cozad’s Bryson Buessinger in 2:57. Ivan Lazo gained six points as Cozad didn’t enter a wrestler in the 113 lb. match.
Jovanny Gandra, Lexington’s 120 lb. wrestler won by fall over Cozad’s Andrew Carillo in 37 seconds. Ean Bailey entered for Lexington in the 126 lb. match and took a win by decision over Cozad’s Isaac White, 6-1. Dylan Hubbard added six points to the Minutemen score as Cozad did not enter a wrestler for the 132 lb. match.
Cozad’s 138 lb. wrestler Brecken Loftin put Cozad on the board for the first time in the dual with a win by fall over Lexington’s Kevin Sandoval. Loftin pinned Sandoval in 3:03. Brady Fago of Lexington won the 145 lb. match by fall, pinning Cozad’s Juan Rodriguez in 1:52.
Lexington’s Dakota Haines won the 152 lb. match over Cozad’s Riley May by decision, 4-0, while Rene Corado gained six points for the 160 lb. match as Cozad didn’t have an entry. Eli Boryca of Cozad gained Cozad’s remaining six points with a win by fall over Eddie Sanchez in the 170 lb. match. Boryca pinned Sanchez in 4:58.
Lexington final two wrestlers, the 182 lb. Efrin Aguirre and 195 lb. Ismael Ayala took 12 points combined. Cozad did not have entries for these matches.
