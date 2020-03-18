COVID-19 information as of 3/16/2020
For Legion Baseball in NE, the situation is in constant change but at this time, for Legion baseball, umpire clinics for certification have been canceled.
Baseball registration will continue as scheduled with the deadline for a registered and approved team being May 15th. Other than that, the only thing we will do would be to have teams follow the local, State and Federal guidelines for the area of which they live. As for now, the NSAA restriction of players and High School coaches not participating in “organized” Legion baseball practice or games will remain in effect. The Nebraska American Legion will meet with the NSAA twice a week and the Nebraska Athletic Committee will meet via phone conference with the American Legion National Athletic Committee weekly, if any information becomes available about the Legion baseball season in NE, it will be posted here.
For ALL American Legion activities, cancellations and postponements will be announced promptly on our national website, www.legion.org.
