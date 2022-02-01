Lady Eagles soar above the Buffaloes, Overton boys fall short

ELM CREEK – The Overton Eagles flew east on Friday, Jan. 28 to be hosted by their neighboring town, the Elm Creek Buffaloes.

Eagles fly away with the win

The Lady Eagles managed to rough up the Buffaloes in good fashion from the moment the ball hit the pine. Overton’s Maeli Meier (3) come off the injury list and made up for time lost by hitting the net often and a three-pointer as well, for a total of 11 points for the game. Lady Eagle Ashlyn Florell (41) followed suit with two three-pointers and some net shots. The usual suspects of JoLee Ryan (31) and Natalie Wood (33) also contributed to the win. Ryan scored 19 points and had 11 total rebounds; Wood had 14 points and six total rebounds. Overton won 63-33.

Overton has win within reach but it slips through their fingers

The Overton boys managed to keep the game very close, but unfortunately couldn’t keep up the momentum to bring home the win. Overton junior Kaedan Wallace (3) set the tone with a two-pointer at the start of the game followed up by senior Caleb Svarvari (1) scoring as well. The Buffaloes soon took over and did some damage, but Wyatt Ryan (23) led the Eagles back scoring six points in the game. It was close right up to the last two minutes of the contest but Overton couldn’t obtain the win. The Elm Creek Buffaloes won the game 51-42.