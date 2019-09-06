Lexington Clipper-Herald E-Paper is a value-added product for active print subscribers. To set up access to your E-Paper, you will be prompted one time to enter your subscription account number.
Your subscriber account number is located on the top right hand side of your renewal notice. To receive a copy of your account number, please contact the Clipper-Herald Circulation Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 308-324-5511 or email chrissy.wagener@lexch.com.
Free
access for current print subscribers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.