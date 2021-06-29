Jess McHargue announces resignation as Lexington High School Soccer Head Coach

LEXINGTON — Jess McHargue, who has served as Lexington High School's head boys soccer coach since 2014, announced his resignation from the position on Monday, June 14. His resignation is effective immediately.

McHargue leaves Lexington HS as the boy's soccer program's all-time winningest coach, leading his teams to 105 wins in his time with the Minutemen.

Coach McHargue coached eight Nebraska All-State players in his tenure as the Minutemen Head Coach. Kevin Andrade ('15), Kevin Toledo ('17), Jesus Jimenez ('19), David Jimenez ('19), Junior Cassillas ('19, '21), Yoskar Galvan ('21) , Alex Cruz ('21), Ernesto Vargas ('21)

Jess also delivered the top three seasons in program history.

2015: 16-6 (#1 Seed in class B; District Champions; State Semifinals)

2017: 16-4 (District Runner-up; Sub-state Champion; State Quarterfinals)

2021: 20-2 (Conference Champs; District Champs; State Runner-up)

Five of the seven teams he coached qualified for the State Tournament at Morrison Stadium. His 2021 squad produced the team's first Class B State Championship appearance. They eventually fell to Omaha Skutt to earn the Class B State Runner Up Trophy.