“It’s not going to go away”

LEXINGTON – Korah Ellis, as well as her teammates, have laid the foundation for Lexington girls wrestling to grow in the future. Recently, the first girls state medalist in Minutemaids wrestling history agreed to interview about her experience and her hopes for the sport’s future.

“It kind of feels like a big deal,” Ellis said in an interview, pausing for a moment to consider her next words. Her eyes got smaller as she was starting to smile under her mask before she added, “But at the same time, it’s just starting what’s in the years to come. All of the girls who will look back and see not only me but all the girls on our team right now; we’re setting in stone how everything will be in the future.”

Technically, like most sports, girls wrestling is identical to boys wrestling. Mixing boys and girls in wrestling, Ellis says, makes it difficult for girls to compete fairly in a sport dominated by boys.

“I feel that it’s a lot different,” Ellis said firmly. “It’s a lot of the same but, at the same time, it’s really different. Last year, I had to wrestle all guys without a single girls match and I went 0-20. This year I went 6-8. I feel like my confidence boosts, and girls think ‘I have a chance at this.’ I just feel like it makes it fair.”