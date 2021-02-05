“It’s not going to go away”

LEXINGTON – Korah Ellis, as well as her teammates, have laid the foundation for Lexington girls wrestling to grow in the future. Recently, the first girls state medalist in Minutemaids wrestling history agreed to interview about her experience and her hopes for the sport’s future.
“It kind of feels like a big deal,” Ellis said in an interview, pausing for a moment to consider her next words. Her eyes got smaller as she was starting to smile under her mask before she added, “But at the same time, it’s just starting what’s in the years to come. All of the girls who will look back and see not only me but all the girls on our team right now; we’re setting in stone how everything will be in the future.”
Technically, like most sports, girls wrestling is identical to boys wrestling. Mixing boys and girls in wrestling, Ellis says, makes it difficult for girls to compete fairly in a sport dominated by boys.
“I feel that it’s a lot different,” Ellis said firmly. “It’s a lot of the same but, at the same time, it’s really different. Last year, I had to wrestle all guys without a single girls match and I went 0-20. This year I went 6-8. I feel like my confidence boosts, and girls think ‘I have a chance at this.’ I just feel like it makes it fair.”
When asked how the Minutemaids and all of the girls wrestlers at the NSWCA State tournament could affect the future, Ellis expressed what many parents and loved ones of girls wrestlers have been saying for years.
“They said there were 178 girl wrestlers at the tournament,” Ellis said. “Looking at how many people turned out, it’s just proving how more girls will turn out. That it’ll just keep going and going. I think, after this tournament, the people who make the decisions are going to see all of that and pass girls wrestling as a sport, hopefully.”
As she seemed hopeful, Ellis was asked if she thought girls wrestling would be recognized as a full sport, not under a provisional basis, her answer was strong.
“I feel it most definitely will,” Ellis said. “They’ll see more and more girls going out. It’s not going to go away.”
Korah Ellis is a sophomore and Minutemaids wrestling has two more seasons to look forward to with Ellis on the roster.