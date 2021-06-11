It’s going to be another big recruiting weekend on campus. Meet Nebraska football’s six official visitors

Another June weekend brings another big group of official visitors from around the country to Lincoln.

In fact, Nebraska is hosting players from every time zone except Central this weekend. Of course, there will be plenty of local flavor in terms of workouts and camps over the next couple of days, but when it comes to official visitors, the crop of a half dozen all are coming from considerable distances.

Last weekend, NU hosted eight — plus Ohio State transfer defensive back Tyreke Johnson during the week — so the Huskers after this weekend will already be up to 15 visitors for the summer, which is more than they hosted in all of spring and summer of 2019. That’s with two weekends still to go after this one. The activity has already resulted in one verbal commitment, which came Monday from tight end Chase Androff (Lakeville, Minnesota).

Here’s a look at the six players expected to be in Lincoln this weekend.

RB Ashton Hayes (Reno, Nevada)

Nebraska’s running back board behind last week’s official visitor, Justin Williams, felt pretty wide open, but now a second official visitor in as many weeks provides a bit more information.