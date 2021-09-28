In a tough defensive battle, the Minutemen take down McCook, 8-5

LEXINGTON — In a stiff defensive fight, the Lexington Minutemen football team triumphed over the McCook Bison, 8-5, during the home conference game on Friday, Sept. 24.

The scoring was low as both defenses refused to give up ground, McCook managed two points via a safety in the first quarter. The Minuteman scored their only eight points of the game during the second quarter, but it would be enough.

McCook got back on the board during the fourth quarter with three points from a field goal, but it wasn’t enough. The Minuteman held off the Bison for the win.

Through the air, Daven Naylor, #4, had 79 total yards with seven completions after 15 attempts. Jace Carpenter, #2, had two receptions for 27 yards, Jacksen Konrad, #9, had one reception for 21 yards and Angel Molina, #10, had two receptions for 16 yards.

On the ground, Hunter Stewart, #23, fought for 71 yards on 20 carries.

On defense, Fredy Vargas, #3, sacked McCook’s quarterback twice, Konrad got one sack as well. Carpenter also had one interception.

In tackles, Carpenter had four solo tackles, and one assist, Vargas had four solos and four assists and Levi Converse, #8, had one solo tackle and five assists.