In a close match, Cozad Haymakers fall to Ogallala Indians, 16-13

COZAD — It was the final points in the fourth quarter that would put the Ogallala Indians up for the win against the Cozad Haymakers during their game on Friday, Oct. 1. This was Cozad’s first loss of the season.

In the Haymakers homecoming game, the first quarter would prove to be a defensive battle, with no points scored by either team.

In fact, Cozad would be the only one to score during the entire first half, with seven points coming later in the second quarter.

The third quarter was again characterized by a tough defensive match, with no points being allowed. The game would take a turn in the fourth quarter, with Cozad managing to score six points, but Ogallala would put up 16 points, enough to secure the win.

Cozad had a total of 56 plays to Ogallala’s 52 and had 11 first downs compared to the Indians eight. Both teams had five penalties called on them with Cozad having around 20 penalty yards.

The first loss now brings Cozad to 5-1 on the season. The Haymakers next game will be a home match against the Minden Whippets on Friday, Oct. 8. Minden enters the game with a 3-3 season, having won their last match against Holdrege, 27-13.