KEARNEY – The Hi-Line Bulls wrestling team traveled to Kearney for the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational over the weekend on Saturday, Dec. 21. The Bulls took third place in the preliminary pool, falling to Kearney Catholic, 34-36, as well as suffering a 24-52 loss to Wilber-Clatonia. In the Bronze pool at the end of the day, the Hi-Line wrestlers took first place.
Despite the Losses in the preliminary rounds, the Hi-Line Bulls saw a few individual wrestlers come out successful against Kearney Catholic and Wilber-Clatonia.
Cauy Bennett of Hi-Line earned a win by fall over Kearney Catholic’s Vincent Liljegren in the 195 lb. match, pinning him in just 33 seconds. Syrus Snow of Hi-Line also took a win in the duals with KCHS by major decision, 10-0, over the Stars’ 285 lb. wrestler Jake Masker. Hi-Line’s 160 lb. wrestler and two time state medalist Conner Schutz took a win by fall over Kearney Catholic’s Clay Gilg. Schutz pinned Gilg in 2:35.
In their preliminary dual with Wilber-Clatonia the Bulls saw 195 lb. Cauy Bennett claim another win by fall, this time over Conner Herndon in 48 seconds. Zach Dickau also pinned his opponent in the 113 lb. match with Wilber-Clatonia’s Miguel Jaimes, pinning him in 3:30.
In the Bronze pool, the High Line Boys took a 42-22 win over Gibbon in the first round. Syrus Snow kicked it off with a win by fall over Gibbon’s Daniel Yepez in the 285 lb. match when snow pinned his opponent in just 12 seconds. Zach Dickau earned the second win for the Hi-Line boys in the 113 lb. match. Dickau pinned Gibbon’s Damian Harper in 1:15. Conner Schutz added another win to his belt with a win by fall over Gibbon’s 160 lb. Carlos Tamayo in 1:59.
Hi-Line went toe-to-toe with Southern Valley in their second round, winning the dual, 38-30. Zach Dickau wrestled 120 lb. against the Eagles, facing Chet Fisher and winning by technical fall, 15-0. Timmy Smith of Hi-Line scored a quick win with a 36 second win by fall over Southern Valley 126 lb. Cauy Preitauer before Conner Schutz added another six points with a win by fall over Carson Grossnicklaus in the 160 lb. match, pinning him in 2:46. Evan Niemeier, in the 220 lb. match, took a 3-1 win by decision over Southern Valley’s Bryson Warner.
Zach Dickau dropped back down to the 113 lb. bracket for the Bronze pool dual with Hershey. Dickau defeated Gage Musser of Hershey by 8-3 decision. Timmy Smith earned another win over Hershey’s 132 lb. Sam Frame, 2-1, in the first sudden victory round. Ben Tiede of Hi-Line won his 195 lb. match with Hershey’s Eric Halsted by decision, 6-4, before Evan Niemeier took a win by fall in the 220 lb. match over Hershey’s Devon McCreery, pinning him in 5:29. Syrus Snow rounded out and secured the win for the Bulls with a win by fall over Carter Butterfield in the 285 lb. match. The Bulls won the final dual of the Bronze pool over Hershey, 33-30.
The Hi-Line Bulls wrestlers will be back in action at home in Elwood for a quad in Friday, Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.
