Hi-Line Volleyball nears start to season

EUSTIS – The start of 2019 fall sports brings realization of the Hi-Line brand, the consolidation of sports programs between Elwood and Eustis-Farnam Schools, into something the fans and families can see and feel. While the merging of the football teams will still have to wait until the 2020 season, the bulk of the schools’ sports are now combined as the Hi-Line Bulls.
One program that has benefitted from the consolidation is the Volleyball program.
Former Elwood Pirates head coach, and new Hi-Line Bulls head volleyball Coach Lori Knoerzer looks for a positive season under the new banner and has made the team’s motto one of unification; “Better together.”
“I was impressed with how quickly the girls from the separate towns interacted with eachother,” Knoerzer said of the start of the new program. “We really just became one team very quickly. The energy has just been phenomenal.”
“I think we’re going to have a lot of success this season,” said Knoerzer. “We have a lot of very talented girls and we have that great chemistry needed to make a good team.”
The Merging of sports programs from multiple schools raises a question of cohesion among some fans, but Knoerzer expressed her confidence that the Hi-Line volleyball team has already looked past that and into the season.
“People are not going to expect us to be as competitive as we are,” Knoerzer began. “I truly think we’re better together.”
As of her interview, Thursday, Coach Knoerzer and her staff had not yet selected captains for the Hi-Line volleyball team. She talked a little bit about her goals and expectations for the 2019 season as the coach.
“I can foresee that we will continue to grow throughout the year,” Knoerzer said with a smile. “I think we’re going to do very well in our conference and I’m also confident in the possibility of doing well in the post season. These girls are hungry. They want to succeed, they’re competitive and they want it.”
Hi-Line volleyball will debut their first game on the road on Tuesday, Aug. 27 when they travel to play Southwest High School.
