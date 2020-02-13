KEARNEY – The Fort Kearny Conference and Twin Valley Conference held their joint conference wrestling tournament on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Viaero Event Center In Kearney. Three area schools including Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Overton and Hi-Line were in attendance. The S-E-M Mustangs took 13th place as a team with 27.5 team points, Overton took ninth place with a team total of 48 and the Hi-Line Bulls took second of 15 teams with 115 points.
S-E-M
The Mustangs had one medalist at the FKC/TVC tournament as Brendon Hall took second place in the 220 lb. bracket. Hall went 2-1 on the day to earn 18 points for his team. Hall won his first two rounds by fall, pinning Hi-Line’s Carson Reiners in 40 seconds in the first round and Thomas Kirby of Axtell in 1:56. Hall lost the championship match with Jarin Potts of Amherst by fall in 59 seconds, taking second place.
Overton
Cinch Kiger went 3-1 on the day to take the third place medal in the 132 lb. bracket for eight points. Kiger received a bye the first round and lost to Elm Creek’s Carson Gruntorad in the semifinal match in sudden victory, 2-4. Kiger won the consolation semifinal, however, defeating Riley Lambrecht of Red Cloud/Blue Hill by 4-0 decision before winning the third place match by decision, 6-4, over Trevor Kuehn of Kenesaw.
Christian Smith also took home a third place medal from the FKC/TVC meet having gone 4-1 in the 170 lb. bracket. Smith won his first two matches; his first over Elijah Niemeier of Hi-Line by fall in 34 seconds and his second over Sean Duffy of Kenesaw by decision, 9-6. Riley Gallaway of Amherst won the Semifinal match by fall, pinning Smith in 1:18, sending Smith to the consolation semifinal match with Trevor Young of Wilcox-Hildreth. Smith defeated young by fall in 53 seconds and took a win by decision in the third place match over Collin Arehart of Ansley-Litchfield, 10-3, taking third place and earing 16 points.
Kien Martin took the 285 lb. championship at the FKC/TVC, going 3-0 at the event and earning 24 points. Martin received a bye in the first round and took a win by fall over Syrus Snow of Hi-Line in the semifinal, pinning Snow in 3:12. In the championship match, Martin pinned Karter Moore of Ansley-Litchfield in 1:42 to take first place.
Hi-Line
Jake Klotz went 0-3 in the 106 lb. bracket at the tournament for fourth place and seven points for the Bulls. Klotz Lost by fall in the first round to Trevin Edwards of Loomis/Bertrand in 44 seconds, Alex Spotanski of Shelton by fall in the second round by fall in 33 seconds and was pinned by Teleah Thomas of Amherst in his third match in 33 seconds.
Zach Dickau took first place in the 113 lb. bracket, going 3-0 on the day to earn 23 points for Hi-Line. Dickau received a bye the first round and won his semifinal match by major decision, 8-0, over Jacob Fox of Axtell. In the championship match, Dickau won by injury default over Jesse Sauceda of Shelton in 1:05.
Timmy Smith went 3-1 at the FKC/TVC for second place and 22 team points. Smith received a bye his first round and took a win by fall over David Lewis of Ansley-Litchfield in 1:53. Smith earned another pin in the semifinal round, pinning Sam Tourney of Shelton in 1:59. Smith fell to Isaiah Shields of Amherst in the championship match by decision, 2-7, taking second place in the 126 lb. class.
Hi-Line’s Conner Schutz took home a gold medal for first place in the 160 lb. division, having gone 4-0 at the tournament. Schutz received a bye the first round and pinned Logan Knaus of Wilcox-Hildreth in 1:05 in the quarterfinal round. He took another win by fall in the semifinal, pinning Colton Bower of Franklin in 2:51 and defeated Blake Racicky of Ansley-Litchfield by decision, 10-4, in the championship match. Schutz’ first place win gave the Bulls another 26 points.
Cauy Bennett, competing in the 195 lb. bracket, went 2-1 for seconds place and 18 points at the event. Bennett earned a win by fall over Robert Richmond of Wilcox-Hildreth in 26 seconds before pinning Corbin Hoit of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in the semifinal in 4:46. Bennett lost in the championship match to Drew Bogard of Amherst by fall in 1:41, claiming second place.
Syrus Snow, Hi-Line’s 285 lb. wrestler, took fourth place at the tournament, going 2-2 and earning 11 points. Snow won his first match with JySeann Pugh of Pleasanton by fall in 59 seconds before taking a loss to Kien Martin of Overton, a 3:12 pin. Snow defeated JayDee Durkee of Franklin in 35 seconds in the consolation semifinal match. Snow lost in the third place match with Jaxon Taubenheim of Amherst by fall in 2:22, taking fourth place.
Team scores for the Fort Kearny Conference Wrestling Tournament are as follows:
1 – Amherst (218.5)
2 – Hi-Line (115)
3 – Shelton (96.5)
4 – Ansley-Litchfield (87)
5 – Axtell (85.5)
6 – Elm Creek (65)
7 – Loomis/Bertrand (62)
8 – Franklin (52)
9 – Overton (48)
10 – Pleasanton (39)
11 – Kenesaw (37)
12 – Wilcox-Hildreth (34)
13 – Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (27.5)
14 – Red Cloud/Blue Hill (22)
15 – Harvard (19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.