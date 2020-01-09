EUSTIS – The Hi-Line basketball squads welcomed the Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves on Tuesday. The Bulls’ girls team dropped their game, 39-52, while the Hi-Line boys took a big win over the Wolves, 80-61.
The teams battled evenly in the first quarter of the girls game, with Hi-Line taking the edge in the last moments, 12-11. Maywood/Hayes Center battled back in the second quarter, putting up 20 points over the Bulls’ 10, giving the Wolves the lead at half time, 22-31.
The Hi-Line girls were unable to overcome the deficit in the second half, scoring just 17 points under the Wolves’ 21. The Hi-Line Bulls fell to Maywood/Hayes Center in the end, 39-52.
Leading the Hi-Line girls in scoring was Gretchen Hodge with 15 points. Behind here were Makenzie Clouse with six points and Alivia Knoerzer with five.
The Hi-Line boys took control of the court at the game’s start and took it through the night for a win.
They began the game with a 10 point lead after the first quarter, 23-13. While Maywood/Hayes Center took the edge in the second quarter, it was small and made little headway in recovering from their first quarter deficit, going to halftime 36-27.
The Bulls put a pin in the win with a huge third quarter, scoring 27 points over the Wolves’ 13, giving Hi-Line a 63-40 lead going into the final quarter. The Wolves’ took advantage of a Hi-line second string in the final quarter and outscored the Bulls, 17-21, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Hi-Line varsity’s commanding lead. The Bulls added their fifth win of the season over Maywood/Hayes Center, 80-61.
An outstanding performance for last week’s Clipper-Herald Athlete of the Week, Blake Schmidt, put 29 points on the board in the game for the Bulls. Schmidt was followed by Cade Schmidt with 17 points and Hank Green with nine.
