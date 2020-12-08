Hi-Line’s Wrestling Invite starts 2020-21 season

ELWOOD – Elwood High School held the Hi-Line Wrestling invite to kickoff their season on Saturday, Dec. 4 when 14 schools entered wrestlers for a chance to win their first matches. Four area schools had representation at the meet; Hi-Line, Lexington, Overton and S-E-M. Hi-Line took 9th place with 68 points, Lexington JV took 6th place with 86 points, S-E-M’s 82 points gave them 7th place and Overton claimed 10th place with 53 points.
106 lbs.
Lexington JV freshman Ulices Caldera went 3-0 in Elwood to take the first place spot in the 106 lb. bracket, winning his first two matches by fall, 2:37 and 3:26, and taking a 9-4 decision win over freshman Navarre Plagmann of S-E-M in the final. Plagmann won his first two matches by fall, 2:54 and 5:24, going 2-1 on the day for runner-up.
Top four wrestlers in 106 lbs.:
1st – Caldera (LJV)
2nd – Plagmann (SEM)
3rd – Heessel (MAX)
4th – Miscles (CC)
113 lbs.
The Mustangs took first place in the 113 lb. bracket with freshman Clark Padrnos receiving a bye his first round and winning his second round match by fall in 50 seconds. Padrnos defeated Chase County junior Cayden White by fall in the bracket final, 2:30, taking the 113 lb. championship at the Hi-Line Invite.
Top four wrestlers in 113 lbs.:
1st – Padrnos (SEM)
2nd – White (CC)
3rd – Klumpe (CAM)
4th – Carpenter (ARA)
120 lbs.
Lexington junior Ethan Mins took the lead for area schools in the 120 lb. bracket at the Hi-Line Invite, taking runner-up. Mins received a bye his first round and defeated his second round opponent, freshman Mason Toner of Perkins County by fall in 5:10. Mins took runner up with a championship loss to freshman Cauy Morgan of Sutherland by fall in 2:50.
Top four wrestlers in 120 lbs.:
1st – Morgan (SUTH)
2nd – Mins (LJV)
3rd – Toner (PC)
4th – Lee (ARA)
126 lbs.
Sophomore Ethan Atkins of S-E-M took the top spot in the 126 lb. bracket with a bye, a pin over Hi-Line sophomore Broden Dean in 1:43 and a 9-4 decision win over sophomore Jackson Konrad of Lexington. Konrad won his first two matches; a 1:07 pin over Lexington freshman Arturo Lopez and sophomore Dallas Beegle of Maxwellin 30 seconds.
Top four wrestlers in 126 lbs.:
1st – Atkins (SEM)
2nd – Konrad (LJV)
3rd – Lopez (LJV)
4th – Rote (GC)
132 lbs.
Overton sophomore Dominic Kyle won the 132 lb. championship after going 3-0 on the day. He pinned Chase County freshman Tyler O’Neil in his first round in 1:37, defeated Garden County freshman Gavin Hunt by 9-5 decision and won the championship over Lexington freshman Jason Hernandez by 5-2 decision. Hernandez won his first round match over Medicine Valley sophomore Bryce Wolfe by 9-5 decision and pinned Lexington freshman Sebastian Herrera in 4:58 in his second round.
Top four wrestlers in 132 lbs.:
1st – Kyle (OVE)
2nd – Hernandez (LJV)
3rd – Hunt (GC)
4th – Herrera (LJV)
138 lbs.
Junior Cinch Kiger of Overton led area wrestlers in the 138 lb. bracket, going 3-1 on the day. He received a bye the first round, defeated S-E-M junior Reece Jones by 12-5 decision his second round, pinned Lexington sophomore Christian Rodriguez in 2:33 in the semi-final round and fell to junior Colton Pouk in the championship round, 5:16.
Top four wrestlers in 138 lbs.:
1st – Pouk (PC)
2nd – Kiger (OVE)
3rd – Peterka (SUTH)
4th – Rodriguez (LJV)
145 lbs.
There were few entries from local schools in the 145 lb. bracket at the Hi-Line invite. Hi-Line senior Trevor Jorges opened in the first round against teammate freshman Bryce Reiners when Jorges took the win in the final tie breaker round, 6-5. Jorges lost his second round match to junior Samuel Foster of Sutherland by fall in 1:25. Jorges went on to win two matches by fall on the consolation side of the bracket, a 31 second pin over Tennille Warembourg of Wauneta-Palisade and a 2:29 pin over Medicine Valley freshman Louie Doyle. Jorges matches ended with a loss to Arapahoe junior Tristan White by fall in 2:20.
Top four wrestlers in 145 lbs.:
1st – Foster (SUTH)
2nd – Pagel (MAX)
3rd – White (ARA)
4th – Biesecker (CC)
152 lbs.
The top wrestler for Lexington area schools in the 152 lb. bracket at the Hi-Line invite was Lexington junior Cristian Melendez, having gone 4-1 on the day. Melendez defeated Arapahoe junior Ashton Downey by fall in 3:38 the first round and Perkins County senior Bryder Hickey by fall in the second round, 1:35. He fell to the 152 lb. champion in the third round match, Garden County senior Colton Holthus by fall, 3:27. Melendez went on to win his remaining two matches by fall; the first over Chase County junior Cody Duffy in 1:30 and won the third place match over Medicine Valley senior Jaden Henderson, 1:35.
Top wrestlers in 152 lbs.:
1st – Holthus (GC)
2nd – Cook (SUTH)
3rd – Melendez (LJV)
4th – Henderson (MV)
160 lbs.
Two area wrestlers were entered into the 160 lb. bracket at the Hi-Line Invite. Hi-Line sophomore Nate Redwine fell to Wauneta-Palisade freshman Conner Bryner in the first round and received a bye in his first consolation match. Redwine was pinned by Perkins County freshman Henry Taylor in his final match of the day, 2:25. Lexington senior Jackson Oaks lost to Chase County freshman Cooper Dillan by fall in the first round, 2:53, and received a bye in his first consolation match. Oaks fell to Garden County freshman Gunner Robertson by fall in 3:52.
Top four wrestlers in 160 lbs.:
1st – Bryner (W-P)
2nd – Vitosh (CC)
3rd – Fell (DCS)
4th – Robertson (GC)
170 lbs.
Hi-Line junior Jadeyn Kohl led area wrestlers in the 170 lb. bracket, taking third place. Kohl pinned Wauneta-Palisade freshman Hoyte Holmes in 1:05 in his first match before falling to the bracket’s champion, Arapahoe senior Jordan Smith in 4:41. Kohl then took a bye and three consecutive wins by decision for third place; his first over Overton freshman Dylan Pooschke, 7-0, his second over Maxwell junior Ayden Steffens, 9-4, and winning third place with an 8-6 win over Chase County sophomore Dawson Mollendor.
Top four Wrestlers in 170 lbs.:
1st – Smith (ARA)
2nd – Kirch (GC)
3rd – Kohl (H-L)
4th – Mollendor (CC)
182 lbs.
Hi-Line senior Conner Schutz took first place in the 182 lb. bracket in Elwood on Friday. He went 4-0, starting with a bye, a win by fall in 33 seconds over Medicine Valley sophomore Lunna Hottovy and a 36 second pin over Sutherland junior Austin Lee. Schutz then defeated Medicine Valley senior Kaden Kole by fall in 1:03 for the championship.
Top four wrestlers in 182 lbs.:
1st – Schutz (H-L)
2nd – Cole (MV)
3rd – Miller (GC)
4th – Lee (SUTH)
195 lbs.
No area schools entered wrestlers into the 195 lb. bracket at the Hi-Line Invite on Friday. The top four wrestlers in 195 lbs.:
1st – White (SUTH)
2nd – Evans (CAM)
3rd – Smith (MAX)
4th – Stanczyk (GC)
220 lbs.
Lexington area schools’ only entry in the 220 lb. bracket was S-E-M senior Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez won his first match over Medicine Valley sophomore Aspem Henderson by fall in 54 seconds. Hernandez lost his second round match to the bracket’s champion, Maxwell senior Luke Howitt by fall in 1:13. Hernandez lost his consolation match with Maxwell senior Ashton Smith by fall, 2:43.
Top four wrestlers in 220 lbs.:
1st – Howitt (MAX)
2nd – Peterson (CC)
3rd – Knoles (PC)
4th – Smith (MAX)
285 lbs.
Leading area wrestlers in the 285 lb. bracket was Overton junior Dalton Carlson in 4th place, having gone 3-2 on the day. Carlson defeated Hi-Line junior Carson Reiners in the first round by fall in 58 seconds and took another win by fall in the second round over S-E-M junior Brendon Hall, 1:58. Carlson lost to Maxwell junior Kayden Stubbs in the semi-final round by fall, 2:41, before moving to the consolation side of the bracket for third place. Carlson rematched Reiners and took a win in sudden victory, 6-4, before moving on to the third place match against Perkins County junior Austin Meyer. Meyer defeated Carlson by fall in 3:54.
Top four wrestlers in 285 lbs.:
1st – Kerner (ARA)
2nd – Stubbs (MAX)
3rd – Meyer (PC)
4th – Carlson (OVE)
Complete team results for the Hi-Line Invite are as follows:
1 – Sutherland (123)
2 – Garden County (114)
3 – Maxwell (102)
4 – Chase County (99)
5 – Arapahoe (88)
6 – Lexington JV (86)
7 – S-E-M (82)
8 – Perkins County (79)
9 – Hi-Line (68)
10 – Overton (53)
11 – Cambridge (50)
12 – Medicine Valley (41)
12 – Wauneta-Palisade (41)
14 – Dundy County-Stratton (19)
