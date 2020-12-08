Hi-Line’s Wrestling Invite starts 2020-21 season

Lexington area schools’ only entry in the 220 lb. bracket was S-E-M senior Aaron Hernandez. Hernandez won his first match over Medicine Valley sophomore Aspem Henderson by fall in 54 seconds. Hernandez lost his second round match to the bracket’s champion, Maxwell senior Luke Howitt by fall in 1:13. Hernandez lost his consolation match with Maxwell senior Ashton Smith by fall, 2:43.

Leading area wrestlers in the 285 lb. bracket was Overton junior Dalton Carlson in 4th place, having gone 3-2 on the day. Carlson defeated Hi-Line junior Carson Reiners in the first round by fall in 58 seconds and took another win by fall in the second round over S-E-M junior Brendon Hall, 1:58. Carlson lost to Maxwell junior Kayden Stubbs in the semi-final round by fall, 2:41, before moving to the consolation side of the bracket for third place. Carlson rematched Reiners and took a win in sudden victory, 6-4, before moving on to the third place match against Perkins County junior Austin Meyer. Meyer defeated Carlson by fall in 3:54.