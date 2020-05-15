Elwood, Eustis/Farnam release athletic letter winners for 2019-20
LEXINGTON – The Hi-Line Bulls teams selected and announced their 2019-20 athletics letter winners, earlier this week. Hi-Line football is released in separate teams as they will merge for their first season as Hi-Line Bulls in fall of 2020.
Eustis/Farnam Football:
Senior letter winners for the 2019 Eustis/Farnam Knights included Tanner Fandmeyer, Colby Fosse, Mason Head, Andrew Jack, Jacob Rupe, Grady Wright and Luis Zuniga.
Juniors awarded letters included Nate Hodge, Kody Keller and Zeb Knackstedt.
Sophomore Knights receiving letters for Eustis/Farnam included Creighton Hecox, Cooper Ray, Cade Schmidt and Syrus Snow.
Freshmen letter winners included Ryley Collins, Broden Dean, Dash Headley and Colton Stubbs.
Head Coach of the Eustis/Farnam Knights is Bryan Fangmeyer with assistant coaches Nick Hodge, Ben Spiegel and Jordan Wetovick.
Elwood Pirates Football:
Senior letter winners for the 2019 Elwood Pirates included Cauy Bennett, Zacob Evans, Hank Green, Hunter Rios and Timmy Smith.
Juniors receiving letters included Zach Dickau, Kyle Hort, Trevor Jorges, Evan Niemeier, Conner Schutz and Ben Tiede.
Sophomore letter winners included Ian Corder, Jadeyn Kohl and Carsen Reiners.
Freshman Isaiah Bullis also received a letter for his effort in the 2019 season.
Head coach of the Elwood Pirates football team is Patrick Ropers with assistant coachesKirk Corder and Luke Glenn.
Hi-Line Bulls Volleyball:
Senior letter winners for the 2019 Hi-Line Bulls volleyball team included Katy Bartell, Taran Barrett, Hadley Martin and Sydney Vyhlidal.
Junior letter winners included Kennedy Brell, Gracie Gibbens, Gretchen Hodge and Alivia Knoerzer.
Sophomore Sheridan Chaney was the sole letter winner in her class for 2019 Bulls Volleyball.
Freshmen receiving letters for the season included Zoey Evans and Ansley Williams.
Head coach of the Hi-Line volleyball team is Lori Knoerzer with assistant coaches Jim Kleine and Brittany Nielsen.
Hi-Line Bulls Cross Country (Boys):
The Hi-Line Bulls boys cross country team had one letter winner for the 2019 season, Junior Jordan Kranz.
Hi-Line Bulls Cross Country (Girls):
The Hi-Line girls cross country team had one senior letter winner, with the honor going to Makenzie Clouse.
Junior letter winners for the 2019 team included Kaydee Diefenbaugh and Maggie Walker.
Sophomores receiving letters included Gracie Rushton and Jadyn Sitorius.
Freshmen letter winners included Whitney Dickau, Genesee Knackstedt and Natalie Malcom.
The head coach of the 2019 Bulls cross country teams is Caleb Wall with assistant coach Kelsey Randall.
Hi-Line Bulls Basketball (Boys):
Seniors earning letters for the Hi-Line Bulls boys basketball team included Zacob Evans, Tanner Fangmeyer, Hank Green, Andy Jack, Jacob Rupe, Blake Schmidt and Grady Wright.
Juniors receiving letters included Nate Hodge and Kaden Nickell.
Hi-Line’s two sophomore letter winners were Ian Corder and Cade Schmidt with freshman Colton Stubbs as the sole letter winner for his class.
The head coach of the 2019-20 Hi-Line Bulls boys basketball team was Steve Johnson with assistant coach Jeremy Walters.
Hi-Line Bulls Basketball (Girls):
Senior letter winners for the 2019-20 Bulls girls included Taran Barrett, Hadley Martin and Makenzie Clouse.
Juniors receiving letters were Kennedy Brell, Kaydee Diefenbaugh, Gracie Gibbens, Gretchen Hodge and Alivia Knoerzer.
Hi-Line lone sophomore letter winner was Jozselyn Nichelson.
Freshman letter winners were Genesee Knackstedt and Zoey Evans.
Head coach of the 2019-20 Hi-Line Bulls girls basketball team was Patrick Ropers with assistant coaches Nick Hodge and Gerald Utterback.
Hi-Line Bulls Wrestling:
Two seniors were awarded letters for their contributions to the Hi-Line Bulls wrestling program; Cauy Bennett and Timmy Smith.
Juniors earning letters included Zach Dickau and Conner Schutz.
Sophomore Syrus Snow was the sole letter winner for his class in the 2019-20 Bulls wrestling season.
Head coach of Bulls wrestling was Reed Kraeger with the help of assistant coaches Zach Edwards and Wayco Oaklund.
