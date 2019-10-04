EUSTIS - The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball team hosted a conference triangular on Thursday, Oct. 3. Converging on the old Knights court in Eustis with the Bulls were the Elm Creek Buffaloes and the Pleasanton Bulldogs. Pleasanton won the night with two wins, while Elm Creek split, 1-1. The Hi-Line Bulls took two losses at the triangular.
Hi-Line opened the night with the Pleasanton Bulldogs. Hi-Line stayed with the formidable Pleasanton squad in the early part of both sets but were out-swung by the Bulldogs in the end. Pleasanton first gained their first set win, 18-25.
After trading sides, the Hi-Line girls barreled through the first 12 points, neck and neck, with the Bulldogs, 6-6. The Bulls then took a small lead and held on until Pleasanton was able to battle back and tie the set at 13. The Bulldogs didn’t stop there and took the leading edge of a point-for point battle and left the Hi-Line girls behind to win the second set, 17-25. Pleasanton won their first set of the night and remained on the court to welcome the Elm Creek Buffaloes.
Leading the Bulls in the game with Pleasanton were senior Hadley Martin with six kills and senior Katy Bartell with nine assists and three serving aces. Junior Kennedy Brell and Martin tied as leading blockers, each with two.
Pleasanton had a good warm-up with the Bulls as evident by making quick work of the Buffaloes in the first set, 25-12. The Lady Buffs didn’t lie down for the second set and made the Bulldogs earn it, taking them the distance. Pleasanton won the second match with a 28-26 second set, giving Pleasanton both wins of the night, 2-0.
The Hi-Line Bulls returned to the court to take their shot at the Elm Creek Buffaloes. Hi-Line claimed the first set, comfortably, with a 25-20 win. In the second set, Elm Creek took a strong 16-25 win to take the match to the third set. An evenly fought third set proclaimed the Buffaloes the winner, 23-25.
Hi-Line’s top performers in the game with the Elm Creek Buffaloes included Hadley Martin with 12 kills and junior Alivia Knoerzer with 14 assists. Katy Bartell led the Bulls, again, with 5 serving aces.
The seasons for the Fort Kearny Conference members at the triangular saw the Pleasanton Bulldogs end 18-1 for the season. The Elm Creek Buffaloes notched each side of their season’s belt, landing 11-7 and the Hi-Line Bulls rest at an equal 11-11.
Hi-Line will be back on the court on Thursday, Oct. 10 when they travel to Arapahoe. Games in Arapahoe will begin at 5 p.m.
Stat Leaders:
Hi-Line Bulls vs Pleasanton Bulldogs (18-25) (17-25)
Leading servers
Katy Bartel - 10/10 good/total serves, 3 aces, 4 points
Kennedy Brell - 4/4 good/total serves, 1 point
Alivia Knoerzer - 5/5 good/total serves
Hadley Martin - 4/4 good/total serves
Gretchen Hodge - 3/3 good/total serves
Taran Barrett - 7/8 good/total serves, 3 points
Leading hitters
Gracie Gibbens - 7/9 good/total hits, 4 kills
Kennedy Brell - 11/13 good/total hits, 3 kills
Hadley Martin - 18/20 good/total hits, 6 kills
Katy Bartell - 6/6 good/total hits, 2 kills
Alivia Knoerzer - ⅔ good/total hits, 1 kill
Leading blockers
Kennedy Brell - 2 blocks
Hadley Martin - 2 blocks
Leading setters
Katy Bartell - 28/29 good/total, 9 assists
Alivia Knoerzer - 24/24 good/total, 7 assists
Digs
Gretchen Hodge - 27/30 good/total digs
Hadley Martin - 18-21 good/total digs
Serve receiving
Gretchen Hodge - 19/20 good/total receptions
Katy Bartell - 6/6 good/total receptions
Hi-Line Bulls vs Elm Creek Buffaloes (25-20) (16-25) (23-25)
Leading servers
Katy Bartel - 15/18 good/total serves, 5 aces, 9 points
Kennedy Brell - 11/11 good/total serves, 2 aces, 6 points
Alivia Knoerzer - 9/11 good/total serves, 1 ace, 7 points
Hadley Martin - 5/6 good/total serves, 1 point
Gretchen Hodge - 7/8 good/total serves, 6 points
Taran Barrett - 4/5 good/total serves, 2 points
Leading hitters
Gracie Gibbens - 10/11 good/total hits, 3 kills
Kennedy Brell - 12/13 good/total hits, 4 kills
Hadley Martin - 36/37 good/total hits, 12 kills
Ansley Williams - 3/3 good/total hits
Katy Bartell - 11/18 good/total hits, 4 kills
Alivia Knoerzer - 7/7 good/total hits, 2 kill
Leading setters
Katy Bartell - 36/36 good/total, 11 assists
Alivia Knoerzer - 50/51 good/total, 14 assists
Digs
Gretchen Hodge - 43/47 good/total digs
Katy Bartell - 17/17 good/total digs
Alivia Knoerzer - 11/11 good/total digs
Serve receiving
Gretchen Hodge - 27/30 good/total receptions
Taran Barrett - 8/9 good/total receptions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.