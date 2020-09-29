Hi-Line Football adds win over Bertrand

EUSTIS - The Bulls and the Vikings looked to have an even back and forth in Friday’s game before the Bulls pulled head for a lead and a win, 32-24. The Bulls’ win brings their season to 4-1.

Hi-Line senior quarterback Conner Schutz completed four passes on six attempts for 48 yards. The Bulls’ rushing game was a big part of their success as senior Kody Keller led with 99 yards on 19 carries for two touchdowns, Schutz followed with 97 yards on 14 carries for two touchdowns, senior Trevor Jorges gained 52 on 12 carries and junior Cooper Ray gained 32 on nine carries. Jorges led in receiving with 32 yards on one reception.

Keller led the Bulls in tackles with 14 while Schutz followed with 12 and senior Kyle Hort recorded a QB sack.

Hi-Line football, with their 4-1 season, will be on the road on Friday, Oct. 2 when they travel to Benkelman to take on the 4-0 Dundy County/Stratton Tigers at 7:30 p.m. central time.