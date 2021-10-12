 Skip to main content
Hi-Line Cross Country at Wilcox-Hildreth invite
Hi-Line Cross Country 2021 preview

Franklin Golf Course

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

We capped off our last meet before Districts on Thursday at the Wil-Hil Invite. On this course, we placed five individuals in the top fifteen in the girls’ race. We were led by Whitney Dickau, who ran a solid race and a tough second mile. Natalie and Dallas were our next two runners who improved their times from this meet a year ago by one and two minutes respectively. Genesee and Grace also brought home medals by competing hard on this hilly course. Lauren Hickey capped off her cross country career with another good run. Lauren is a hard worker and has been a great example on our team for the last four years.

In the boys’ race, Alex looked calm and relaxed again. It is good to see him developing a comfort with the 5k distance. Jake ran a hard first mile and looked strong at the finish.

Our JH kids performed well again this week. They have been a really fun group of kids to add to our program. The JH kids will be competing in Papillion on Saturday at the Nebraska Junior High Cross Country Championships.

We will be back in action as we finish off our season on Thursday at the District meet in Cambridge.

HS Girls: (24 Participants)

  • Whitney Dickau, 2nd, 24:15
  • Natalie Malcom, 7th, 25:48
  • Dallas Weitzel, 8th, 26:04
  • Genesee Knackstedt, 12th, 27:40
  • Grace Schimmels, 15th, 27:55
  • Lauren Hickey, 21st, 32:54
  • HS Boys: (33 Participants)
  • Alex White, 20th, 25:09
  • Jake Klotz, 22nd, 27:31

JH Girls: ( 21 Participants) 1.5 Mile

  • Olivia Wall, 6th, 13:34
  • Kara Brockman, 16th, 15:28
  • JH Boys: (23 Participants) 1.5 Mile
  • Connor Edwards, 4th, 11:56
  • Christian Maurer, 7th, 12:25
  • Cooper Knackstedt, 8th, 12:29
  • Kane Cochrane, 10th, 12:51
Tags

