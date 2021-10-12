Hi-Line Cross Country at Wilcox-Hildreth invite

We capped off our last meet before Districts on Thursday at the Wil-Hil Invite. On this course, we placed five individuals in the top fifteen in the girls’ race. We were led by Whitney Dickau, who ran a solid race and a tough second mile. Natalie and Dallas were our next two runners who improved their times from this meet a year ago by one and two minutes respectively. Genesee and Grace also brought home medals by competing hard on this hilly course. Lauren Hickey capped off her cross country career with another good run. Lauren is a hard worker and has been a great example on our team for the last four years.