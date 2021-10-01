Hi-Line Cross Country at UNK Class D Invite

Kearney Country Club
Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
Our run today saw 179 girls on a hot and hilly course. Conditions made it tough for fast times, but we were pleased to see Dallas cut a minute off of her time from a year ago at this meet. Our kids looked strong running through the hills and we are anxious to see them perform on Friday at the FKC on a much cooler day.
Girls:
- Whitney Dickau, 25:55, 62nd
- Natalie Malcom, 27:05, 79th
- Dallas Weitzel, 27:22, 84th
- Payton Muegerl, 27:38, 88th
- Genesee Knackstedt, 29:24, 118th
- Grace Schimmels, 29:49, 127th
- Lauren Hickey, 36:45, 167th
- Alayna Moore, 37:58, 171st
- Katlynn Parker, 42:37, 179th