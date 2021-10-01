 Skip to main content
Hi-Line Cross Country at UNK Class D Invite
Hi-Line Cross Country at UNK Class D Invite

Untitled-11

Kearney Country Club

Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Our run today saw 179 girls on a hot and hilly course. Conditions made it tough for fast times, but we were pleased to see Dallas cut a minute off of her time from a year ago at this meet. Our kids looked strong running through the hills and we are anxious to see them perform on Friday at the FKC on a much cooler day.

Girls:

  • Whitney Dickau, 25:55, 62nd
  • Natalie Malcom, 27:05, 79th
  • Dallas Weitzel, 27:22, 84th
  • Payton Muegerl, 27:38, 88th
  • Genesee Knackstedt, 29:24, 118th
  • Grace Schimmels, 29:49, 127th
  • Lauren Hickey, 36:45, 167th
  • Alayna Moore, 37:58, 171st
  • Katlynn Parker, 42:37, 179th
