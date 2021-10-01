Hi-Line Cross Country at Maywood Hayes Center Invite

The Maywood - Hayes Center Invite was a success for the Hi-Line Cross Country team as we placed three varsity girls and four JH runners. In the girls’ race, runners battled some hot temperatures in the first race of the afternoon. Our team leaders Whitney, Payton, and Dallas were all able to come home with medals. This was the first individual medal for Dallas which was great to see. Her time was two and a half minutes faster than her time a year ago. Elsewhere on the squad, Natalie Malcom also bested her time from last year and Lauren Hickey cut two minutes off hers. In the JH races, our kids continued to work hard with top ten honors going to Connor, Christian, Kane, Cooper and Olivia. The boys’ squad won the team race by a wide margin.