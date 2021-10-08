Hi-Line Cross Country at Fort Kearny Conference, girls take championship

We had an absolute awesome day on Friday at Overton. In the girls’ race, we started off with a bang bringing home the championship plaque. Six out of seven of our girls had their fastest times of the season on this course. We haven’t run here since FKC of 2019 and we saw growth across the board there as well. This meet was different from the others this year in the aspect that ALL of our kids ran well. We have had some pretty good individual performances this year, but on this day, the team as a whole took a big step forward together. Medal winning performances were turned in by Whitney Dickau, Natalie Malcom, and Payton Muegerl who all beat their previous best times of the year by 45 seconds. Also bringing home her first individual medal was Dallas Weitzel who was two and a half minutes faster than any race this year! Grace Schimmels also took a big leap forward and dropped a minute and a half off of her previous best time. Lauren Hickey dropped 30 seconds off the year’s best. These girls looked relaxed and comfortable the entire race. In the boys’ race, Alex White ran just his second race of the year and he looked in much better control than his first outing. Alex ran well and saved energy through the race to be able to finish hard like we wanted.