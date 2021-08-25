Hi-Line Cross Country 2021 preview

Class D
FKC
Hi-Line Bulls
Outlook: We are excited to return all five runners from a state qualifying team a year ago on our girls’ team. We also return an additional four upperclassmen with a wealth of experience to draw on. Our girls have been led by Whitney Dickau and Payton Muegerl in our early season workouts. These two were top 15 at the district meet a year ago and have been working hard to improve themselves this season. They are being pushed in practice by Natalie Malcom, Genesee Knackstedt, and
Dallas Weitzel who all ran at the state meet in 2020. We have Lauren Hickey, Katlynn Parker, Alayna Moore, and Grace Schimmels to round out our squad. These girls are instrumental to the success of our team as they run hard in practice and help boost the morale of the team on the grueling runs.
On the boys’ side, we have two fresh faces in senior Jake Klotz and freshman Alex White. While these boys don’t have a wealth of experience in cross country, they have been working hard in practice and we are excited to see what they can accomplish.
Our strength comes from our sheer numbers on the girls’ side. Very few Class D teams in our area are able to attract that many runners and we certainly appreciate the depth. We are also blessed to have athletes dedicated to bettering their abilities. It makes practices more fun to see the determination and then of course, it pays dividends at the meets.
Our boys’ team is currently lacking that depth. We look to improve our boys’ team in the years to come. We have a good number of runners participating in our junior high division this year and as they age into high school, we are excited to see what the future holds on the boys’ side.
2021 Roster
Coach: Caleb Wall
Assistant Coach: Kip Stephens
Seniors:
Lauren Hickey
Jake Klotz
Juniors:
Whitney Dickau
Genessee Knackstedt
Payton Muegerl
Natalie Malcom
Alayna Moore
Katlynn Parker
Sophomores:
Grace Schimmels
Dallas Weitzel
Freshmen:
Alex White
2021 Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 28
North Platte @ Sutherland – 9 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
@ Cambridge – 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
@ Lexington Invite – 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
@ Broken Bow Invite – 10 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
@ Arapahoe Invite – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 23
@ Maywood-Hayes Center Invite – 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
@ UNK Invite – 12 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
@ FKC (Amherst) – 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
@ Wilcox/Hildreth Invite (Franklin) – 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
@ Districts
Friday, Oct. 22
@ State (UNK)