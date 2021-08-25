Hi-Line Cross Country 2021 preview

Class D

FKC

Hi-Line Bulls

Outlook: We are excited to return all five runners from a state qualifying team a year ago on our girls’ team. We also return an additional four upperclassmen with a wealth of experience to draw on. Our girls have been led by Whitney Dickau and Payton Muegerl in our early season workouts. These two were top 15 at the district meet a year ago and have been working hard to improve themselves this season. They are being pushed in practice by Natalie Malcom, Genesee Knackstedt, and

Dallas Weitzel who all ran at the state meet in 2020. We have Lauren Hickey, Katlynn Parker, Alayna Moore, and Grace Schimmels to round out our squad. These girls are instrumental to the success of our team as they run hard in practice and help boost the morale of the team on the grueling runs.

On the boys’ side, we have two fresh faces in senior Jake Klotz and freshman Alex White. While these boys don’t have a wealth of experience in cross country, they have been working hard in practice and we are excited to see what they can accomplish.