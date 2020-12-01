Hi-Line Bulls wrestlers ready for season

ELWOOD – Like most schools, the mats in the Hi-Line wrestling room have been softened with use as the Bulls ready for their first chance at competition this week. Hi-Line head coach, Reed Kraeger agreed to interview about his vision of the upcoming season and what he plans to do to achieve it.
“We’re just building the culture,” Coach Kraeger said. “About three years ago we got more kids out and made state duals. That’s when it started to change. We lost (Zach) Dickau and it was a little bit of a set-back, but I still see this team being a top five team in Class D.”
Zach Dickau would have returned a senior, a two time state qualifier and two time state medalist having taken 6th place in 2019 at 106 as an Elwood Pirate in Class D and 4th place in 2020 at 113 lbs. as a Hi-Line Bull in Class C. Dickau moved to Basset and will not be returning this season.
With another of the 2020 state qualifiers graduated, Timmy Smith in class of 2020, that leaves just one returning state qualifier returning for the Hi-Line Bulls; senior Conner Schutz.
Schutz is a three time state qualifier and medalist from Elwood. As an Elwood Pirate in Class D, he took 5th place in the 152 lb. bracket his freshman year and took 4th place in the same weight class his sophomore year after forfeiting his third place match and erring on the side of caution with an injury. In February of 2020, Schutz took home state runner-up as a junior in the Class C 160 lb. bracket.
“He’ll be in 170,” Kraeger said of his returning state qualifying senior. “We’ll probably wrestle him at 182 lbs. until Christmas so we can fill all our weight classes then bring him down to 170 lbs.”
Schutz was unavailable for interview at Monday’s practice.
Coach Kraeger, while only returning a single state qualifying wrestler, still feels his wrestlers have the tools they need to make a big appearance at state.
“We just practiced until 6:05 p.m. and they worked their butts off,” Kraeger said with emphasis. “The wrestlers not being in shape won’t be an excuse. I try to unveil their full potential and I don’t want them to think, at the end of the day, ‘I could have done more.’ I try to instill them with confidence that they can do whatever they set out to do. Every coach tries to do that, it’s just putting the time in.”
Kraeger insisted his team has the knowledge and skills they need to be a top-five team at the NSAA State Championships; their only obstacle is their attitude.
“My goal is to finish in the top five,” Kraeger said resolutely. “We’re going to go through some growing pains through the season, but I don’t feel like we really have a weak spot. If the confidence I have in these kids is the confidence they have in themselves they’ve already won 70 percent. The mental game is 70 percent of this sport. You have to have the physical tools too, but more often than not the mental game will outwit the physical tools.”
In contrast to the Lexington wrestling program, the Bulls have not seen any girls add their name to the roster for the provisional 2020-21 girls season. Coach Kraeger welcomes the idea of a girls wrestling team for Hi-Line but hasn’t had anyone step forward, yet.
“You know, I haven’t had any girls approach me with interest in wrestling,” Kraeger said. “I think we have some girls here that would do well, but some have gone to other clubs.”
Hi-Line will be hosting the Elwood Wrestling Invite to open the season with 15 other teams at Elwood High School on Friday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Governor Pete Ricketts’ directed health measures limits gyms to 25 percent capacity and Elwood Public Schools will not be admitting spectators to attend the meet to allow more wrestlers to participate.
