Hi-Line Bulls wrestlers ready for season

“He’ll be in 170,” Kraeger said of his returning state qualifying senior. “We’ll probably wrestle him at 182 lbs. until Christmas so we can fill all our weight classes then bring him down to 170 lbs.”

Schutz was unavailable for interview at Monday’s practice.

Coach Kraeger, while only returning a single state qualifying wrestler, still feels his wrestlers have the tools they need to make a big appearance at state.

“We just practiced until 6:05 p.m. and they worked their butts off,” Kraeger said with emphasis. “The wrestlers not being in shape won’t be an excuse. I try to unveil their full potential and I don’t want them to think, at the end of the day, ‘I could have done more.’ I try to instill them with confidence that they can do whatever they set out to do. Every coach tries to do that, it’s just putting the time in.”

Kraeger insisted his team has the knowledge and skills they need to be a top-five team at the NSAA State Championships; their only obstacle is their attitude.