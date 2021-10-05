Hi-Line Bulls splits a win and loss against Elm Creek and Pleasanton

ELM CREEK — The Hi-Line Bulls volleyball team split a win and a loss against the Elm Creek Buffaloes and Pleasanton Bulldogs during a volleyball triangular on Thursday, Sept. 30.

In their matches against Elm Creek, the Bulls won 25-21 and 25-19.

On the attack, Ansley Williams (17) lead the Bulls with 14 kills, CiCi Lederall (11) followed with seven and Carley Thompson (2) had two kills.

While serving, Alexa Nelsen (7) had two aces.

Thompson had 11 digs, Williams had nine while Jaci Muegerl (15), Allison Wall (9) and Nelsen all had eight each.

During the games with the Pleasanton Bulldogs, the Bulls would fall 0-2, with scores of 25-9 and 25-16.

Williams had five kills and Lerdall had three.

Nelsen had one serving ace during the matches.

Thompson again led in digs with 10, Williams had eight and Muegerl had seven.

With the win and the loss, the Bulls now move to 6-15 on the year. Their next game will be against the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The Mustangs enter the contest with a record of 16-4, after their recent 3-0 win against the Wallace Wildcats.