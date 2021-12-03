Hi-Line Bulls: Girls struggle against Falcons, boys claim dominate win

EUSTIS — In their season openers, the Hi-Line Lady Bulls struggled against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons, while the boys secured a dominate win over the competition.

It was a tough game for the Lady Bulls, during the first quarter they put up two points, while the Falcons scored 14. It was the same story in the second quarter, two points to the Bulls while the Falcons scored 10.

After halftime, Hi-Line scored three points, while the Falcons scored 10 again. In the fourth quarter, Hi-Line put up seven points while the Falcons had 11 points. The final score was 45-14 in favor of Wilcox-Hildreth.

Whitney Dickau (1) and Zoey Evans (14) both scored seven points.

The Lady Bulls next match is a home game against the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans, this will be the Spartans season opener.

As for the Hi-Line boys game, they had a dominate performance against the Falcons.

During the first quarter the Bulls were able to impose their will, scoring 26 points to the Falcons six. During the second quarter it was just a lopsided with 19 points to the Bulls and only two for the Falcons.