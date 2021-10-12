Hi-Line Bulls fall to Cambridge Trojans, 3-0

CAMBRIDGE — The Hi-Line Bulls faced off against the Cambridge Trojans in an away game on Friday, Oct. 8 but fell in three matches.

The matches came out to 25-13, 25-15 and 25-16, all in favor of the Trojans.

On the attack, Carley Thompson (2) had nine kills, Ansley Williams (17) had six kills and Cici Lerdall (11) and Zoey Evans (14) both had three kills each.

On the block, Alexa Nelsen (7) and Williams each had one solo block. Williams and Evans both had block assists.

On digs, Lerdall led her team with 14, Nelsen had nine, Evans had eight and Thompson had five.

For receptions, Williams had 28, Thompson had 13 and Lerdall and Evans had 11 each.

With the loss, Hi-Line drops to 6-17 for their season, their next match will be at home against the Hitchcock County Falcons, who are 15-10 on the season with a recent win 2-0 win over the Decatur Community Red Devils.