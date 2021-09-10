Hi-Line Bulls cross country at Lexington Invitational

Johnson Lake Golf Course
Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Tuesday night brought us to the Lexington Invitational on the Johnson Lake Golf Course. We looked good as we battled the hilly terrain and bigger schools. I really appreciated how our girls responded to the hills. They are getting closer to the steady and confident runners that Coach Stephens and I envision for them. Whitney Dickau and Natalie Malcom led our effort again. They each ran this course two years ago, with Whitney running a minute faster this time out and Natalie over two minutes faster. Dallas Weitzel was our third runner. This was her first time on this course, but she ran well and even ran faster than her time from Cambridge last week on what is a flatter course. Payton Muegerl was also running this course for the first time. Payton persevered and showed grit running against a mix of runners from Class D up to Class A. Genesee Knackstedt and Grace Schimmels ran neck and neck the last half of the race to finish within five seconds of each other. Lauren Hickey, Alayna Moore, and Katlynn Parker all competed with Alayna and Katlynn bettering their time on this course from two years ago when we last ran it.
In the JH races, Olivia Wall and Kara Brockman both ran well in their 3K. Both of these girls have high expectations for themselves and are working to meet them. In our boys’ race, Connor Edwards, Christian Maurer, Kane Cochrane, and Cooper Knackstedt all competed well. This is a fun group to be around. I was impressed to see us attacking hills towards the end of the 3K.
We will be back in action on Saturday, September 11th at the Broken Bow Invitational.
Girls: (74 Participants)
- Whitney Dickau, 30th, 25:08
- Natalie Malcom, 41st, 26:19
- Dallas Weitzel, 47th, 27:28
- Payton Muegerl, 49th, 27:44
- Genesee Knackstedt, 56th, 28:25
- Grace Schimmels, 57th, 28:30
- Lauren Hickey, 69th, 34:29
- Alayna Moore, 70th, 35:00
- Katlynn Parker, 73rd, 37:17
JH Girls:
- Olivia Wall, 9th (Medal winner)
- Kara Brockman
JH Boys:
- Connor Edwards, 13th (Medal winner)
- Kane Cochrane
- Cooper Knackstedt
- Christian Maurer