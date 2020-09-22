Hi-Line Bulls claim third win of the season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUSTIS – The Hi-Line Bulls were at home in Eustis on Friday, Sept. 18 when they hosted the Maxwell Wildcats. The Bulls went to putting the hurt on the Wildcats early in the game and held the lead through the end, 68-30, despite a late game push by Maxwell.

The Bulls took a large lead early in the game going 14-0 in the first quarter and extended their lead with a 22-8 second quarter. The Bulls enjoyed a very comfortable 36-8 lead as the game went into halftime.

When the teams returned from the break, the Hi-Line Bulls continued to extend their lead, scoring an unanswered touchdown for eight points in the third quarter and sealing the win with a 24-14 fourth quarter. Hi-Line earned their third win of the season, 68-30.

Leading yards earners for the Bulls included Trevor Jorges with 39 rushing yards and 54 receiving for 93 yards total, Conner Schutz with 103 passing yards and 64 rushing for 167 yards total and Kody Keller took the lead with 164 yards rushing and 10 receiving for 174 total yards.

Colton Stubbs, Trevor Jorges and Ryker Evans all scored a touchdown for the Bulls while Schutz and Keller each scored three. Schutz, Keller, Evans, Cooper Ray and Ayden Moore each scored a conversion in the win while Cade Schmidt crossed for two.

The 3-1 Hi-Line Bulls will meet with the 3-1 Bertrand Vikings in Eustis on Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m.