Hi-Line Bulls beat Elm Creek Buffalos in 38-18 road win

ELM CREEK — The Hi-Line Bulls took a road win over the Elm Creek Buffalos during their game on Friday, Sept. 3.

Hi-Line improves to 1-1 for the season after the win, the Buffalos dropped to 0-2.

Hi-Line was the first to strike with eight points in the first quarter, denying Elm Creek any points. In the second quarter, both squads put up six points. The third quarter was an even match with no scores but then Hi-Line turned up the gas in the fourth and scored 22 points, Elm Creek put up 12.

The final score was 36-18.

Colton Stubbs, #2, put up 73 yards through the air on 10 attempts and ran for 41 yards with 14 carries. Teammates Cooper Ray, #5, and Ryker Evans, #11, both had rushing yards of 74 and 73, respectively.

Ray also had 50 yards receiving in three attempts, averaging a total of 16.7 yards.

On defense, Treyton Evans, #21, had eight solo tacks and three assists for a total of 11. Syrus Snow, #96, had two sacks in the game and Ayden Moore, #45, had one interception.

Hi-Line will face the Sutherland Sailors on Friday, Sept. 10. The Sailors will enter with an 0-2 record after a 44-38 loss to Garden County.