Head start on Wrestling

KEARNEY - The 2019 Kearney Klash Takedown Tournament was held over the weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 9 at Kearney High School. Local wrestlers represented at the event and placed in the competition.
Angel Vega participated at the event in the 11th/12th grade 113-127 lb. competition and took fourth place with one win and three losses.
Vega’s three losses were to Roberto Estrada of The Barn Wrestling Club by decision, 1-7, Ethan Lawrence of Golden Eagles Wrestling Club by decision, 0-7 and a loss to South Loup’s Logan Peterson by forfeit.
Vega’s win was a 9-0 major decision victory over Drew Freeze of Amherst in the first round.
Brady Fago is back on the mat this year for Lexington, and went 3-0 at the Kearney Klash Takedown, claiming first place in the 11th/12th grade 134-146 lb. division.
Fago’s first round match, won by 6-0 decision, was with Patrick Powers of the Broken Bow Wrestling club. He continued his wins in the second round, pitted against Cassidy Park of The Barn Wrestling Club, which he won by fall, pinning Park in 1:22.
Fago sealed the deal on taking first place when he faced Skyler Geier/Dodson of North Platte High School in the third round. Fago won, again, by fall, this time in 2:22.
Garrett Kaiser of Lexington took second place in the 7th/8th grade 72-78 lb. division. He went 2-1 on the day with both wins by fall.
Kaiser lost his third round match to Sebastian Sauceda of Shelton by decision, 3-9, his only loss of the day.
Kaiser’s first round win over Trevor Hancock of Concordia was over in 3:24 while he made short work of Davis Winter of Little Hammers Wrestling Club in his second round match, pinning him in just 1:41.
