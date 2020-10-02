Haymakers win rival game

GOTHENBURG - The Cozad lady Haymakers put a big 12-0 shutout win over their neighboring rival, the Gothenburg Swedes on Thursday this week. The win improves the Haymakers season to 14-15.

Much of Cozad’s success could be attributed to pitcher Reagan Armagost's performance on the mound, throwing 47 strikes on 66 pitches in her five innings on the rubber. Those 47 strikes resulted in six strikeouts at the plate and walked just one batter and allowed just four hits.

Cozad’s sticks were the rest of the end result on Thursday. The Haymakers recorded 17 quality at-bats against Gothenburg which included two triples, seven RBIs and a home run hit by Tayler Chytka.

Armagost and Taylor Howell each hit a triple in the game. Cozad’s RBI hitters included Armagost with two, Chytka with two, Howell with one and Biz Tvrdy with two.

The Cozad lady Haymakers softball team will travel for their next game, their first round match-up in the Class C-10 Subdistrict bracket in Stamford, where they open with a repeat game against the Gothenburg Swedes on Monday, Oct. 5. the 14-15 Haymakers’ game with the now 10-19 Swedes is set to begin at 5 p.m.