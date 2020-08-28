COZAD – The Cozad lady Haymakers softball team welcomed the neighboring Gothenburg Swedes for some softball action on Thursday, August 27. An outstanding performance by Reagan Armagost from the pitching circle gave Cozad the start they needed for a 10-0 win over the rival Gothenburg.
While Armagost’s pitching performance was key to the Haymakers’ win, defensively, the rest of the team made it happen at the plate. Cozad eased into a strong win with two runs scored in the bottom of the first inning; one scored by Emma Coen on a ground ball hit by Armagost and another by Tayler Chytka on a sacrifice grounder hit by Claire Kostrunek.
Cozad extended their lead in the bottom of the second inning with three more runs. Gracie Schneider scored a run on Madelyn Spaulding‘s line drive to right field, Madison Rowley followed her into home plate on a line drive triple hit by Taylor Howell and Emma Coen scored the ‘Makers’ fifth run on Armagost’s fly ball to left field.
Cozad’s strongest push was in the bottom of the third inning. They scored five runs before the Swedes had their last change at the plate. Third inning runs for Cozad were scored by Shaundra Weiderholt, Madison Rowley, Taylor Howell, Emma Coen and Tayler Chytka.
The lady Haymakers recorded 10 hits on 19 at-bats with nine RBIs and just two strikeouts. The team recorded 14 quality at-bats with just four left on base.
Armagost earned the win having thrown 40 pitches with 30 strikes for seven strikeouts and a .750 strike percentage.
The Cozad Haymakers softball team will travel to Holdrege on Saturday, August 29 for the Dusters’ tournament. Their first game is set against Adams Central at 10:30 a.m.
