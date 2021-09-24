Hastings Tigers take down Minutemaids, 11-1

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Minutemaids dropped a home softball game against the Hastings Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Hastings was able to put up six points in the first inning, one point during the second and third and finally three in the fourth inning. Jordyn Jefferies, #10, scored the Maids sole point during the fourth inning.

Due to the 10 run rule, the game was called after the fourth inning.

Monica Campos, #5, Amaya Stewart, #11, Kalli Sutton, #12 and Jefferies all had hits at bat during the game.

Campos was the Maids pitcher and faced 26 Hastings batters.

The Minutemaids fall to 4-19 for the season.

The Maids will take to the road for their next opponent, the York Dukes, who have a12-13 record, on Monday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.