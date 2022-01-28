Gothenburg girls controlled the court against rival Cozad

GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg girls enjoyed a notable win over rival Cozad during their home game on Monday, Jan. 24.

Cozad Girls Head Coach Tory Gilson summarized his thoughts when he said, “This was a very rough game.”

He gave credit to the Gothenburg team who played hard and stepped up to the level of tournament play and added that was something Cozad needs to learn how to do.

“We need to rise up to the level of the occasion in conference and district play,” Gilson said, “This was a great teachable moment for us.”

He said in all facets of the game, Cozad needs to step up to the challenge and we have to play to the level of great teams. “This will take time but I am confident we can do that.”

“I am proud of our girls, this is all a new learning lesson from them. We are trying to take this program to a new area and we are all doing new things, I am proud of their effort, they never gave up on us.”

Gothenburg quickly took control of the court in the first quarter when they put up 15 points and held Cozad to three. In the second quarter, the Swedes scored 19 while Cozad fought back with 12 points.