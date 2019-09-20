GOTHENBURG – The Lexington and Cozad girls Golf teams traveled to Wild Horse Golf Club for the Gothenburg Invite on Thursday, Sept. 19. The Minutemaids took tenth place at the invite while the lady Haymakers followed in 11th.
Scoring golfers for the Minutemaids at the Gothenburg invite included Zoey Salem who went +27 above par with a total of 99 strokes on the course. Salem led her teammates Daniela Lopez who went +37 on the day, Abbie Owens and O’Brasia Amos who both went +47 at the invite for a team total of +158 over par. Their team’s total stroke count was recorded at 446.
The lady ‘Makers followed the Minutemaids as a team. Leading for the Cozad girls was Lynzi Becker with +22 over par. Her scoring teammates included Ayden Ourada with +29, Karissa Jackson with +48 and Sydney Howerter with +65. The Haymakers’ team score was +164 above par with a total stroke count of 452.
Both teams will meet again, this time competing at the Ogallala invite on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.
