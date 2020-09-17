Golf around Dawson County

GOTHENBURG – The Lexington and Cozad girls golf teams have been out and about in Dawson County over the last week with both teams attending the Lexington Golf Invite on Friday, Sept. 11 and both teams taking the short trip to the Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Minutemaids took ninth place at their home invite with a team score of 424 at Lakeside Golf Club while the lady Haymakers took 10th place with 427. The ‘Maids placed sixth at Wild Horse Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting 429 as a team, while the lady ‘Makers followed behind them in seventh place with a 437.
The top four Minutemaids at their home invite include:
19th – Zoey Salem – 90
26th – O’Brasia Amos – 100
40th – Abbie Owens – 113
54th – Isabella Carlson – 121
Cozad’s four top golfers at the Lexington Invite include:
5th – Lynzi Becker – 74
40th – Sydney Howerter – 113
49th – Karissa Jackson – 117
55th – Miranda Phaby – 123
The top four golfers for the Minutemaids at the Gothenburg Invite are as follows:
6th – Zoey Salem – 91
17th – O’Brasia Amos – 103
23rd – Abbie Owens – 107
42nd – Genesis Acosta – 128
The top four golfers for Cozad at the Gothenburg Invite are as follows:
2nd – Lynzi Becker – 85
26th – Karissa Jackson – 112
30th – Sydney Howerter – 115
37th – Makenna Wilkinson – 125
