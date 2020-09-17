Golf around Dawson County

GOTHENBURG – The Lexington and Cozad girls golf teams have been out and about in Dawson County over the last week with both teams attending the Lexington Golf Invite on Friday, Sept. 11 and both teams taking the short trip to the Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The Minutemaids took ninth place at their home invite with a team score of 424 at Lakeside Golf Club while the lady Haymakers took 10th place with 427. The ‘Maids placed sixth at Wild Horse Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting 429 as a team, while the lady ‘Makers followed behind them in seventh place with a 437.