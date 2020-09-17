 Skip to main content
Golf around Dawson County
Zoey Salem WEB.jpg

Zoey Salem Putting on her final green of the day at the Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite on Tueasday, Sept. 15.  Salem led her team with a 91 to claim sixth place individually and helping her team take sixth out of 11 teams.

 C-H photo • Benjamin Arrowood

GOTHENBURG – The Lexington and Cozad girls golf teams have been out and about in Dawson County over the last week with both teams attending the Lexington Golf Invite on Friday, Sept. 11 and both teams taking the short trip to the Gothenburg Girls Golf Invite on Tuesday, Sept. 15.  The Minutemaids took ninth place at their home invite with a team score of 424 at Lakeside Golf Club while the lady Haymakers took 10th place with 427.  The ‘Maids placed sixth at Wild Horse Golf Club on Tuesday, shooting 429 as a team, while the lady ‘Makers followed behind them in seventh place with a 437.

The top four Minutemaids at their home invite include:

19th – Zoey Salem – 90

26th – O’Brasia Amos – 100

40th – Abbie Owens – 113

54th – Isabella Carlson – 121

Cozad’s four top golfers at the Lexington Invite include:

5th – Lynzi Becker – 74

40th – Sydney Howerter – 113

49th – Karissa Jackson – 117

55th – Miranda Phaby – 123

The top four golfers for the Minutemaids at the Gothenburg Invite are as follows:

6th – Zoey Salem – 91

17th – O’Brasia Amos – 103

23rd – Abbie Owens – 107

42nd – Genesis Acosta – 128

The top four golfers for Cozad at the Gothenburg Invite are as follows:

2nd – Lynzi Becker – 85

26th – Karissa Jackson – 112

30th – Sydney Howerter – 115

37th – Makenna Wilkinson – 125

Lexington area football

LEXINGTON - Area football teams saw some success under the Friday night lights, both on the road and at home. Aside from Lexington’s 45-25 win…

