Gameday Preview: Storm battle Buccaneers in I-80 Showcase

RALSTON - The Tri-City Storm look to build off last week’s preseason opening win over the Lincoln Stars this weekend at the I-80 Showcase preseason event at Ralston Arena. Tri-City will play three games in the event, beginning today with a matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Today’s game will serve as the team’s opening game in the event, and its second game in the 2019-2020 preseason schedule. Last Saturday night at the Viaero Center in Kearney, Tri-City defeated in state rival Lincoln 6-4. The I-80 Showcase will feature six of the USHL’s eight Western Conference teams. Tickets are $5 per game and can be purchased at the Ralston Arena Box Office. Puck drop for today’s game vs. Des Moines is set for 4:00pm.
Tri-City (1-0) finished last year’s I-80 Showcase preseason event with the best record of any participating team. The Storm defeated Sioux Falls 6-2 in the first game, lost in overtime to Sioux City 4-3 in the second game, and defeated in state rival Omaha 2-1 in the third and final game of the weekend. The Storm will play its next four exhibition games at Ralston Arena, facing off against Des Moines, Lincoln, and Omaha this weekend, before playing one final road game against Omaha on Friday, September 20th. Tri-City will conclude preseason play at the Viaero Center on Saturday, September 21st in a matchup against the Lincoln Stars. Tickets to the Storm’s final preseason game are $5 and can be purchased online or by calling the Viaero Center Box Office. Cody Sherman, Nick Capone, John Lundy, Andrius Kulbis-Marino, and Carter Mazer all scored goals in the Storm’s preseason opening win over Lincoln. Noah Giesbrecht made 28 saves on 32 shots to record the win in net.
Des Moines (1-0) scored 10 goals on 23 shots in a 10-2 rout of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the Buccaneer’s opening game of the preseason on Monday. Joey Strada, Alex Laferriere, and Vincent Salice netted two goals each in the win. Matt Choupani, Cooper Fensterstock, Yaroslav Alexeyev, and Blaine Warnert also supplied the Bucs offense with goals. Cameron Rowe recorded the win in goal after stopping 20 of Cedar Rapids’ 22 shots. Des Moines will play Sioux Falls tomorrow in its second and final game of the I-80 Showcase. Des Moines, Lincoln, Omaha, and Sioux Falls each play two games this weekend in the I-80 Showcase, Waterloo will play once, and Tri-City will play all three days of the event. The Buccaneers host the Omaha Lancers on September 17th to conclude its four-game exhibition schedule.
Today’s game is set to begin at 4:00pm CT, and will be streamed live on HockeyTV, and Storm Radio. To purchase tickets to Storm home games at the Viaero Center, visit www.StormHockey.com or call 308-338-8144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.