Four more wins for Lexington soccer

LEXINGTON – Two more wins for the Minutemen; two more wins for the Minutemaids. The LHS boys took a 6-1 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars in Lexington on Tuesday, April 20, followed by a 7-0 road win over the Aurora Huskies on Thursday, April22. The Minutemaids claimed a clean-sheet win in their game with Kearney Catholic, 1-0, while the Huskies were able to score a point before falling 3-1 to the ‘Maids.
The Minutemaids took their lead on Kearney Catholic early in the game with junior Briyeth Munoz’ goal and held on through the remainder of the 80 minutes for the win. Senior goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded another shutout having made nine saves in Tuesday’s game.
The ‘Maids trailed in their away game against Aurora on Thursday, allowing one unanswered goal in the first half, but the LHS girls were able to put one in the net in the second half of the game to tie it up before the end of the game, 1-1. While the regulation game may have been an equal match, the Minutemaids poured in two more goals in the overtime period to claim a 3-1 win over the lady Huskies.
Freshman Valeria Perez was credited with one goal in the game on Thursday while sophomore Citlali Prado scored two. Alyssa Winter recorded another win in the net, making three saves.
The Minutemen went to work early on the stars, scoring three unanswered goals in the first 40 minutes and three more in the second half before the Stars could work one into the net. Kearney Catholic is the first team to score on the Minutemen since Tuesday, April 6 when the Minutemen gave up one goal to the Kearney High Bearcats.
Senior Yoskar Galvan and junior Fredy Vargas were each credited with two goals in Tuesday’s game while junior Diego Martinez and freshman Alex Perez each scored one goal. LHS goalkeeper Eduardo Gomez gave up a rare goal while making two saves.
In Thursday’s game with the Huskies the LHS boys returned to their shutout nature, scoring three unanswered goal in the first half and driving the score to 7-0 with four more goals in the second half.
The 14-1 Minutemen are eyeballing districts on the horizon, beginning state wide for Class B on Saturday, May 1, but have one game left at home on their schedule against the York Dukes on Tuesday, April 27 at 5 p.m. The Minutemaids will have a game with the Northwest Vikings on Monday, April 26 in Lexington at 5 p.m. before joining the boys against York on Tuesday.