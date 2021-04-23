Four more wins for Lexington soccer

LEXINGTON – Two more wins for the Minutemen; two more wins for the Minutemaids. The LHS boys took a 6-1 win over the Kearney Catholic Stars in Lexington on Tuesday, April 20, followed by a 7-0 road win over the Aurora Huskies on Thursday, April22. The Minutemaids claimed a clean-sheet win in their game with Kearney Catholic, 1-0, while the Huskies were able to score a point before falling 3-1 to the ‘Maids.

The Minutemaids took their lead on Kearney Catholic early in the game with junior Briyeth Munoz’ goal and held on through the remainder of the 80 minutes for the win. Senior goalkeeper Alyssa Winter recorded another shutout having made nine saves in Tuesday’s game.

The ‘Maids trailed in their away game against Aurora on Thursday, allowing one unanswered goal in the first half, but the LHS girls were able to put one in the net in the second half of the game to tie it up before the end of the game, 1-1. While the regulation game may have been an equal match, the Minutemaids poured in two more goals in the overtime period to claim a 3-1 win over the lady Huskies.

Freshman Valeria Perez was credited with one goal in the game on Thursday while sophomore Citlali Prado scored two. Alyssa Winter recorded another win in the net, making three saves.