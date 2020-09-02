Four medalists for Minutemen tennis

McCOOK - The Lexington Minutemen tennis boys traveled to McCook for a tournament on Saturday, August 29. The Minutemen boasted four medalists at the meet, winning second place in number one singles, number two singles, and number three doubles.
Henry goodwin defeated his first three opponents in the number one singles bracket, winning 8-2 over Barrett Frank of Scottsbluff, 8-2 over Ian Brown of Holdrege and 8-6 over Gering's Trent Davis. He fell to Isaac Hinze of McCook, 0-8, taking second place in his bracket.
Ethan Mins also won his first three matches in McCook, taking an 8-6 win over Scottsbluff's Jason Escamilla, another win over Hayden Wiese of Holdrege, 8-2 and an 8-5 win over Gering's David Karpf. Mins fell to Mason McCook's Mason Michaelis in the final round and claimed the runner-up medal in number 2 singles.
Keith Allen and Andres Salinas won everything in the number three singles bracket on Saturday. Their day opened with an 8-6 win over Kade Huck and Avery Wicker of Scottsbluff before winning their match with Malachi Connell and Brayden Keffeler of Holdrege, 8-0. In their third match, Allen and Salinas took an 8-0 win over Josiah Montanez and Blayzon Mooney of Gering in their third match and finished with a flourish winning 8-4 over McCook's Jadon Karp and Matthew Pochop. Alen and Salinas made the trip home sporting gold medals for their efforts.
Lexington Tennis will be on the road on Thursday, Sept. 3 when they travel to York. Matches in York are set for 2 p.m.