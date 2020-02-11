KEARNEY – The Fort Kearny Conference basketball tournament came to a close on Saturday, Feb. 8 with a series of eight games, four held at Kearney Catholic High School, and the first and third place matches held at the Viaero Event Center.
First, for the boys, the Overton Eagles played a consolation match with the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons at Kearney Catholic. The Overton boys battled for the lead with the Falcons the length of the game before a big 24-13 fourth quarter, sealing the lead and the win over Wilcox-Hildreth, 54-57. Eagle senior Mathew Roth led the way in Overton’s win with 22 points, two assists and 11 rebounds.
Area schools had more representation in the girls bracket on Saturday with Hi-Line kicking off the morning against the Axtell Wildcats. The Bulls edged a win over Axtell in the consolation game at KCHS, 49-48.
The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller lady Mustangs also made an appearance on Saturday, playing a consolation game against Wilcox-Hildreth at Kearney Catholic. The lady ‘Stangs trailed by few points in the majority of the game and lost by two to the Falcon girls, 37-39.
The Overton Eagles made their second appearance at the Viaero Event Center for the FKC tournament on Saturday when they took on the Elm Creek Buffalos in the third place game. The Overton girls took Elm Creek to a 44-44 tie at the end of regulation time but lost in the overtime period, 46-51, claiming fourth place in the conference tournament.
