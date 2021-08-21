Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU). Leah was on the Coaches Association All-Academic teams and was American Rivers All-Conference in X-country (4th out of 116 runners) and Track and Field (10,000 meter run). She shared NWU "Most Valuable Runner” in X-country with former G.I. Northwest athlete Madi Bahe and finished 8th on the all-time NWU 5000 meter run list.
Treffer graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and minor in chemistry and is taking part in a one and a half year internship with The Land Institute in Salina, Kan.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!