Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU). Leah was on the Coaches Association All-Academic teams and was American Rivers All-Conference in X-country (4th out of 116 runners) and Track and Field (10,000 meter run). She shared NWU "Most Valuable Runner” in X-country with former G.I. Northwest athlete Madi Bahe and finished 8th on the all-time NWU 5000 meter run list.