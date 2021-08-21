 Skip to main content
Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University
Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University

Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University

Leah was on the Coaches Association All-Academic teams and was American Rivers All-Conference in X-country (4th out of 116 runners) and Track and Field (10,000 meter run).   

Former Lexington High athlete, Leah Treffer completed her college running career this spring for Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU).  Leah was on the Coaches Association All-Academic teams and was American Rivers All-Conference in X-country (4th out of 116 runners) and Track and Field (10,000 meter run).   She shared NWU "Most Valuable Runner” in X-country with former G.I. Northwest athlete Madi Bahe and finished 8th on the all-time NWU 5000 meter run list.

Treffer graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and minor in chemistry and is taking part in a one and a half year internship with The Land Institute in Salina, Kan.

