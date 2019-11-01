OVERTON - In contrast to the blowout game in Elwood, the Overton Eagles hosting the Chambers-Wheeler/Central-Ewing Renegades was a low scoring affair with the Eagles edging a win, 16-14.
The Eagles made the first move on the scoreboard in the first quarter when Elijah Heusinkvelt, on a 22 yard run, scored six for Overton. The attempted two point conversion was unsuccessful, but the Eagles still held a 6-0 lead through the remainder of the quarter.
CWCE took the advantage in the second quarter, however, with two touchdowns and two good PATs to put the Renegades in the lead, 6-14. CWCE was able to hold the Eagles on an offensive attempt before the half and took their 6-14 lead into halftime.
The third quarter was a fruitless back and forth for both teams until the last three minutes when the Eagles forced the Renegades to a fourth and ten at the five yard line. The CWCE punting unit took the field but a poor snap sent the ball over the end of the field to give Overton another two points on a safety. Overton picked a little at their deficit, bringing the game to 8-14.
Overton and CWCE traded possessions through the first half of the fourth quarter until Ryan Lauby broke away for a 17 yard run scoring a second touchdown for the Eagles, tying the game, 14-14. Elijah Heusinkvelt carried the ball and pushed through for a successful two point conversion to give the Eagles a two point lead, 16-14, with seven minutes left in regulation time.
The end of the game became tense for Overton as they were forced to punt to CWCE. The Renegades took possession of the ball at 2:03 left in the game with just 49 yards between them and a win.
The Renegades picked up 20 yards on their first play of the drive, keeping the first down, this time at the Eagle’s 29 yard line. Overton broke through on the Renegades snap and Ryan Lauby sacked the CWCE quarterback for a 10 yard loss for the Renegades with just over a minute left in the game.
A quick pass completion gained a few yards back for the Renegades as they took third and five at the 23 yard line. Another completed pass put the Renegades just short of a first down, giving them a fourth and one with 53 seconds left. CWCE quarterback Cauy Duba went for the first down, throwing an incomplete pass and turning the ball over to the Eagles on downs, giving Overton possession and ending the game, 16-14.
“The first half, CWCE had some passes that got away from us along with causing some turnovers that created some problems for us,” Overton head coach Paul Heusinkvelt wrote in an email to the Clipper-Herald after the game. “Our offense was doing a fantastic job moving the ball, until the red zone. We were inside the 20 yard line on four trips and didn’t capitalize on any of them. The turnovers were a huge key in both halves but we prevailed by moving the ball every chance we got.
As for the defense doing the job that needed to be done, particularly in the second half, Coach Heusinkvelt said, ”our defense did not change much from one half to the other. I believe we just wore out their line, which created opportunities to get pressure on their quarterback.”
The win in Overton will put the eighth seeded Eagles on the road next week on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to meet the no. one seed, Garden County, in Oshkosh. The Garden County Eagles (9-0) will meet Overton (6-3) fresh off of a 52-6 win over the 16th seeded Blue Hill Bobcats. Kick-off in Oshkosh for the second round Class D2 game is set for 4 p.m.
