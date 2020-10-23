Football Playoffs: Bulls win first round

ELWOOD – Playoff season is upon us in the D1 Class, and the Hi-Line Bulls made it into the bracket with a first round game with the Southern Valley Eagles. The Thursday, Oct. 22 game was held in Elwood with a cold 22 mph wind, but that didn’t stop the Bulls from walking away with a big 44-12 win.
The Eagles matched the Bulls in the first quarter with one touchdown each for six points. The Bulls took the advantage before the halftime break, however, as both teams scored a touchdown; Southern Valley for six points and the Bulls for eight. The Hi-Line boys led by two at the half, 14-12.
The second half is when the raging bull dug in and lowered its head. The Hi-Line Bulls muscled in three touchdowns with three conversions for a total of 24 points while rearing the Eagles away from the end zone, rendering them scoreless. Hi-Line led, 38-12, as the game went into the fourth quarter where the bulls extended their lead with a single touchdown for another six points. The Bulls took a 44-12 win over the Southern Valley Eagles for a big first round playoffs win.
Quarterback Conner Schutz led the Bulls in the win with three completions on six attempted passes for 31 yards. Schutz found the end zone three times with 84 yards on 11 carries while Cooper Ray gained 108 yards on 11 carries for a touchdown and Colton Stubbs gained six yards on one carry for a touchdown. Scoring conversion points, Schutz and Ray each had two points. Kody Keller scored two conversions for four points.
Zeb Knackstedt led in tackles with 14; seven solo and seven assisted while Schutz followed him with and Keller had 10. Kyle Hort recorded 6 sacks in the game.
The Minutemen will next meet with the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors on Friday, Oct. 30. The Time and location are yet to be announced by the NSAA.
