Football Playoffs: Bulls win first round

ELWOOD – Playoff season is upon us in the D1 Class, and the Hi-Line Bulls made it into the bracket with a first round game with the Southern Valley Eagles. The Thursday, Oct. 22 game was held in Elwood with a cold 22 mph wind, but that didn’t stop the Bulls from walking away with a big 44-12 win.

The Eagles matched the Bulls in the first quarter with one touchdown each for six points. The Bulls took the advantage before the halftime break, however, as both teams scored a touchdown; Southern Valley for six points and the Bulls for eight. The Hi-Line boys led by two at the half, 14-12.

The second half is when the raging bull dug in and lowered its head. The Hi-Line Bulls muscled in three touchdowns with three conversions for a total of 24 points while rearing the Eagles away from the end zone, rendering them scoreless. Hi-Line led, 38-12, as the game went into the fourth quarter where the bulls extended their lead with a single touchdown for another six points. The Bulls took a 44-12 win over the Southern Valley Eagles for a big first round playoffs win.