Football: Overton falls in semifinal to Pleasanton

The Overton Eagles shake hands with the Pleasanton Bulldogs after their semifnals game on Monday, Nov. 18 in Overton. The Eagles fell to the Pleasanton boys, 6-12, after a long game of struggles as both teams bounced of eachother’s defenses. Pleasanton will go on to face the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers in the championship game at Memorial Field on Monday, Nov. 25. The Eagles end their season, 8-4.