LEXINGTON – While the Elwood Pirates and the Overton Eagles took a week off from competition, the Remaining area football teams continued their seasons on Friday night. The Lexington Minutemen took to the road for a devastating 7-57 loss to Waverly while Cozad took a trip to Sidney, where they took a razor’s edge win over the Red Raiders, 28-27. The S-E-M Mustangs hosted Spalding Academy for Friday’s game. The purple and gold won their homecoming game with the Shamrocks, 55-53.
The Minutemen drew first blood in Friday’s game in Waverly with an 82 yard touchdown pass, from Lexington senior quarterback Kaleb Carpenter to senior Dylan Richman. Junior kicker Jason Tovar’s PAT was good to put the Minutemen up, 7-0, to start the game.
The Waverly Vikings’ response was aggressive, answering the Minutemen’s touchdown with three of their own, to take a 7-21 lead in the first quarter. Waverly held the Minutemen while scoring eight points in the second quarter, taking a 7-29 lead at half-time.
The Minutemen were unable to put together another lucrative offensive in the second half of the game in Waverly, while the Vikings chalked up another 21 points in the third and seven points in the fourth quarter. The Minutemen fell to the Vikings, 7-57, at the end of regulation time.
After the loss, the Lexington Minutemen’s season rests at 1-3.
The Haymakers had clear control of the first half of their game with the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday. Preferring to stick to a running game-plan, the Haymakers rushed three touchdowns in the first half, putting themselves in a comfortable 21-0 lead over the Red Raiders. Sidney responded to the first half, in kind, in the second half and put up 21 points of their own while holding the Haymakers from the end zone. The tie was unbroken before the end of regulation time and the game saw extra minutes.
The Red Raiders scored first in the overtime quarter, but failing the PAT gave the Haymakers an opportunity. They capitalized on their drive, scoring a one-yard touchdown coupled with a good PAT by senior Saw Htoo, gave them the one point edge they needed for the win, 28-27.
The Haymakers’ win over Sidney leveled out their season record, 2-2.
Like the Cozad-Sidney game, the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs took control of the first half to the game, putting up three touchdowns in the first quarter while holding the Spalding Academny Shamrocks at bay for a big 21-0 lead going into the second quarter. Trading sides of the field gave the Shamrocks a little motivation as they were able to score two touchdowns for 13 points in the second quarter, but the Mustangs held the upper-hand in momentum, scoring three more touchdowns for 20 points. The S-E-M boys led Spalding Academy, 41-13, as they headed into half-time.
The second half played more in favor of the Shamrocks as they nearly doubled the Mustang’s scoring effort in the third quarter, putting up four touchdowns for 27 points over S-E-M’s 14. The Mustangs still led as the game went into the fourth and final quarter of the game, 55-40, but the momentum had tilted to the Shamrocks.
Spalding Academy held the Mustangs from the end zone in the fourth quarter and made a push for the lead, scoring 13 point on two touchdowns in the fourth. The Shamrock’s inconsistencies on extra points cost them the game, and gave the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs the win, in the end, 55-53.
The win over Spalding Academy improved the Mustangs’ season to 2-3.
