FKC volleyball update
FKC volleyball update

Rachel Ecklund (no. 9) and JoLee Ryan (no. 14) block a kill attempt and earn a point in last weeks match with the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans.

KEARNEY – The Fort Kearny Conference Volleyball Tournament continued on Tuesday, Oct. 13 when teams converged on Kearney Catholic High School where the games’ outcomes would decide the teams competing in the finals.

The matches began with a consolation match between the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs and the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons.  The S-E-M squad took a win over the Falcons in two sets, going 25-20 in the first set and edging Wilcox-Hildreth in the second, 26-24.  The lady Mustangs finish 1-1 in the conference tournament.

The Axtell Wildcats and the Loomis Wolves met in a consolation match where Axtell took the win, 2-0.  The Wildcats battled evenly with the Wolves, winning the first set, 25-19, and taking a second set win, 25-21.

In the semi-final matches, the second seeded Overton Eagles took on the third seeded Amherst Broncos.  The Overton lady Eagles took a big win, sweeping the Broncos in three sets, going 25-22 in the first set, 25-15 in the second set and sealing the win in the third set, 25-19.  Amherst moves on to compete in the third place consolation match on Thursday, Oct. 15 at Kearney Catholic High School, scheduled for 6 p.m.

To close the night, the top seeded Pleasanton Bulldogs met with the fifth seeded Elm Creek Buffaloes.  The undefeated Bulldogs took a big win in three sets, going 25-23 in the first set, 25-9 in the second and 25-15 in the third.  Pleasanton going to the conference championship puts the top two seeds into the championship match, while Elm creek will meet with the Amherst Broncos to kick-off the night.

The final two games of the FKC tournament will be held at Kearney Catholic High School, beginning at 6 p.m. with Amherst and Elm Creek, followed by the championship match between the Pleasanton Bulldogs and the Overton Eagles at 7:30 p.m.

