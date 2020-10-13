FKC volleyball underway

LEXINGTON – The 2020 Fort Kearny Conference Volleyball Tournament is underway and will complete on Thursday, Oct. 15. Kicking off in two locations, the top seeded Pleasanton Bulldogs hosted one pool while the second seeded Overton Eagles hosted another.

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller lady Mustangs competed in the first match of the night in Pleasanton, taking the court with the Ansley-Litchfield Spartans. The Mustangs played hard and held their own with the Spartans but the Ansley Litchfield girls took the win in two sets, going 18-25 in the first set and 19-25 in the second.

The Second match played at Pleasanton, between the Axtell Wildcats and the Elm Creek Buffaloes, resulted in an Elm Creek win in two sets, 25-14 in the first set and 25-8 in the second.

The Ansley-Litchfield Spartans went on to face the Pleasanton Bulldogs in the final match of the night in Pleasanton. The Bulldogs swept Ansley-Litchfield in two sets with a 25-14 win in the first and 25-17 in the second. The Pleasanton Bulldogs were set to meet the Elm Creek Buffaloes in the semi-final round of the bracket.

The Hi-Line Bulls opened at the Overton location with a match against the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons. The Bulls claimed a win in their first round match, sweeping the Falcons, 25-22 in the first set and 25-12 in the second set.