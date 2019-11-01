Latest News
- Lex man accused of sexual assault seeks new legal counsel
- Lexington native fought in D-Day, Market Garden and Battle of the Bulge
- Lexington marching band earns highest rating at state competition
- Football playoffs: Overton edges CWCE
- Football playoffs: Elwood advances to round two
- Lexington volleyball: Subdistrict champions
- Update: Female driver dies of her injuries after morning accident
- Female driver dies of her injures after rear-ending semi-trailer
Most Popular
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.