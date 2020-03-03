Minutemen fall short of state bid with loss to Alliance Bulldogs, 56-66
ALLIANCE - The Minutemen suffered a tough loss to end their season at the Class B-5 district final in Alliance on Saturday, March 1.
While the Bulldogs put points on the scoreboard first in the district final, the Minutemen gradually worked their way to a small lead at the end of the first quarter, 15-13.
The Bulldogs were able to work in enough of an offensive to regain the lead before the half, scoring 18 points over Lexington’s 15 in the second eight minute period. The Minutemen trailed by a razor’s edge as the teams took the locker room at halftime, 30-31.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the third quarter, extending their lead to seven points after scoring 20 points over 14 for the Minutemen. The full-house crowd was geared up for the fourth quarer, whether they wore blue or orange, as the Minutemen were following the Bulldogs on the scoreboard, 44-51.
The Minutemen stayed competitive with the Alliance boys in the fourth and final quarter. The Bulldogs, however, were rewarded with the win after scoring 15 points over 12 for the Minutemen. The Bulldogs took the win, the district and the trip to the state tournament. The Minutemen ended their season with the loss, 56-66.
The Lexington Minutemen conclude their season with a record of 14-12. Their aim to go to the state tournament fell short this year, their last trip to the capitol was in 2002.
Scoring for the Minutemen is as follows:
Nick Saiz led with 21 points while Dylan Richman followed with 15. Kaleb Carpenter closed out the night with seven points and Dau Mach earned six. Christian Dominguez and Eli Young each recorded two points while Austin Friedrichsen earned three points.
The Minutemen will graduate seven seniors:
Kaleb Carpenter, Christian Dominguez, Dau Mach, Dylan Richman, Nick Saiz, Austyn Stewart and Eli Young.
Congratulations to the Minutemen on the successful season from the Clipper-Herald staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.